THE Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported on Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) that 3,663 new cases of covid were recorded in the last epidemiological week (Aug 11-Aug 17). The number is a drop of 60.5% compared to the 9,270 infections recorded in the previous week.

In the same period, which is the 33rd epidemiological week of 2024, Brazil recorded 68 deaths from the disease, which also represents a reduction in relation to the previous period. 108 occurrences were recorded from August 4 to 10. There were a total of 38,867,008 infections and 712,957 contagions since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Under the rule of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health has stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks. The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimizes” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to Conass.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil has recorded 3,510 deaths per million. Among the states of the Federation, the worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,870 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by Covid by Conass and the population of the 2022 Demographic Census. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil ranks 16th in the ranking worldwide number of proportional deaths from covid-19. The list is led by Peruwith 6,601 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,670), North Macedonia (5,422) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,115).

The United States leads in the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In total, 1,193,165 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Datawith data updated until August 4, 2024.

THE ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, as there is high underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine Lancet in 2022 shows that although the official count of countries showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were taken by covid in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is known for its underreporting. The count of Our World in Data shows 533,623 deaths by August 4, 2024. The study of Lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not trusted, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.