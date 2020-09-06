Corona case in Mumbai again increased due to not following social distancing at Ganeshotsav! Traffic in Mumbai has increased with Unlock 4, testing is also happening in Mumbai. BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that it was feared that during the festival and up to 10 days after this, Corona cases could cross the figure of 2,000 in a day. Preparations were also made to deal with it. Gradually, cases will start to reduce. Ganeshotsav did not follow social distancing. Kakani said that the second phase of Corona has no chance of coming to Mumbai.

Corona case increasing due to negligence of people On the other hand, specialist in infection diseases, Ishwar Gilada also denied that Corona was the second phase. They say that people are returning to work again after the relaxation in traffic. People are not following Moscow and social distancing properly. As a result, cases are increasing. This is not the second wave of Corona, but a result of the carelessness of the people.

Heard immunity chance in Mumbai from December to January The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has prepared and submitted a report on the corona project to BMC. According to this, herd immunity will develop in most of Mumbai by December or January. 75 percent of people living in slum pockets and 50 percent of the population of non-slum pockets will develop antibodies. However, the risk of re-infection is not included in this model. It has also proposed to gradually open Mumbai completely from November 1.

Corona’s fear is rising again in Mumbaikars With the rise of Corona cases again in Mumbai, the BMC problem has increased. Also, fear is rising again among people. In the Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Kandivali areas of North Mumbai, more cases of corona are being reported continuously, due to which the BMC has been alerted. Along with this, more cases are also being found in Thane, Kalyan.

More than one thousand corona cases are coming continuously Since August 31, more than 1000 cases of corona have been reported. 1179 cases were reported on 31 August, 1142 on the first day of September, 1622 on 2 September, 1526 on 3 September and 1929 of Corona on 4 September. While on August 25, only 587 corona cases were reported. As the number of corona patients increases, the doubling rate has decreased, the growth rate has increased and the recovery rate has also decreased.

Doubling rate reduced from 93 days to 77 days Since the number of corona patients has rebounded in Mumbai, the doubling rate has reduced to 77 days. While at one time Corona’s dabbling rate in Mumbai reached 93 days. The recovery rate has come down to 80 percent. While the growth rate of Corona has increased to 0.90. At one time Corona’s growth rate in Mumbai improved to 0.75 percent. L Ward assistant commissioner Manish Walunge said that some cases have increased after Ganeshotsav, this will be controlled. The same thing was also said by Prashant Sapkale, Assistant Commissioner of East Ward.

Put a break on Corona case, CM Uddhav’s meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concern over the rising corona case in Mumbai. A meeting was held with BMC officials on Saturday under the leadership of Chief Minister Thackeray on how to curb the corona in Mumbai. It included Chief Secretary of State Sanjay Kumar, Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of all the twenty four wards and other officials. According to sources, Chief Minister Thackeray asked Chahal to campaign against Corona like June. Testing should be increased, tracing should be increased, how- ever, brakes should be applied at the speed of the corona. During this, the Chief Minister expressed concern over getting around 200 corona patients daily in wards of North Mumbai.

Festival’s impact, not Corona’s second wave BMC Task Force member Dr. Gautam Bhansali said- Lockdown is almost over. Due to Ganeshotsav and Jain festival, a large number of people have traveled. Testing has been done to identify patients. Due to this, corona cases have increased in the last few days, but this is not the second wave of corona. Doctor Prashant Borade of Global Hospital said that the corona second wave has not started in Mumbai yet. More cases are being found in Thane and Kalyan than in Mumbai. People are leaving their homes after the lockdown exemption. Cases of increasing social distancing in a more populated area are increasing.

Corona virus in Mumbai has started spreading rapidly again. Since August 31, more than 1000 cases of corona have been reported continuously, due to which people have started to wonder whether the second phase of corona has started in Mumbai? However, BMC denied this. The BMC Commissioner has termed the unlock as the reason for Ganeshotsav as well. During this time people got together, social distancing was not followed, so cases suddenly increased.