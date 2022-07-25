For this Covid summer wavepushed up with the contribution of the Omicron 5 subvariant, the peak of infections “has been exceeded. We are in a phase of a consolidated descent “. And in terms of hospitalizations and intensive care, the curve is” at the plateau, with a hint of the descent. It will take a few days to see the trend. “To explain it to Adnkronos Salute is Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, who posts graphs on Twitter showing the trend reversal in the epidemic.

“The daring descents”, Cartabellotta defines them, using a musical quote to introduce the data relating to the infections: in fact, the graph shows that “the July 14“is the day when the 7-day moving average of new cases reached the highest figure of this wave, i.e. 97.924. On 22 July this average had dropped to 73,458. A sign that the peak has been exceeded.

As far as hospitals are concerned, the expert introduces the relative graph, highlighting that “slowing signs” can be seen. And in fact the curves of ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care seem to begin to flex with respect to the point where the highest figure of this wave is located, that is 10,925 hospitalized with symptoms and 405 intensive. Gimbe updates posted by Cartabellotta are dated July 24th.