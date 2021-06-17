Car sanitization to rental Hertz, certified by Dekra Italy. For extra security against Covid-19, the car rental company applies the protocol “Hertz Gold Standard Clean” on the main points of the national rental network.

Now, in view of the summer, Dekra will verify that the application of the standards envisaged by the Gold Standard Clean protocol is carried out in a manner correct and adequate in agencies throughout the country.

Hertz rental car sanitization certified by Dekra

The Company that from the beginning of the pandemic, predicted a sanitation protocol (Hertz Gold Standard Clean) of the vehicles at the end of each rental, which was followed by the use of specific products of the Amuchina line for cleaning vehicles.

Dekra verifies the sanitation of Hertz cars against Covid-19

Now, too in view of the summer and of the new interest and the possibility of traveling by the public, there is expectation for the increase in requests and Hertz adds a further verification, by Dekra.

Verification by Dekra will cover all agencies that apply the Hertz protocol and will verify the correct application of the procedure until it is made available of the cars for customers.

Also in Hertz Dekra agencies verifies anti-Covid-19 security protocols

“Working alongside innovative partners who are attentive to the customer experience is a privilege for us – declares Toni Purcaro, Chairman of DEKRA Italia and Executive Vice President of CEEME Region DEKRA Group.

Toni Purcaro, Chairman of Dekra Italia

The Hertz Gold project reaffirms and strengthens our Mission: to make the mobility of people and goods safe, making people feel protected, as in this case. Today this is true priceless value for all of us ”.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 All the news in which we talk about Dekra Italia

👉 How to protect yourself from Covid-19, disinfectant products for sanitation

👉 Car sanitation and hands against Covid

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!