Covid can infect brain cells, leading to a reaction that it could trigger neurological and psychological disorders, Dutch researchers confirmed this on Thursday. Although the spread of the coronavirus stops quickly, leading to limited damage after entering the brain through the nose, it triggers cytokines, small proteins that act as messengers within the immune system, the study published in the journal said mSphere Microbiology Unit based in the United States.

Covid and psychological disorders

“These can play a role in local infections… which they can contribute to neurological and psychological disorders among many former patients “, said the study, conducted by Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam on Covid.

“What we observed was similar to the fact that Covid infection rarely leads to severe encephalitis in which the virus spreads uncontrollably through the brain”, he has declared Debby van Riel, virologist from the Erasmus University.

“But the fact that Covid can enter the brain via the olfactory nerve and locally infect cells, which leads to an inflammatory response, can certainly contribute to neurological disorders”, he said in a statement.

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, patients around the world have reported neurological and psychiatric disorders such as memory problems, headaches, rare psychosis and in some cases encephalitis.

One in three people who contracted COVID were diagnosed with these disorders within six months of infection, according to a large study published in the April trade journal. The Lancet Psychiatry.

Growing data indicated that the virus it could enter the brain via the olfactory nerve, added the Erasmus study. However, what happens when the virus enters the brain remains poorly understood, he said.

“In addition to our findings, the immune system probably also plays a role, but more research is needed”he said Femke de Vrij of the Erasmus psychiatry department. “We have now observed the virus in cells for a short period of time. We also examined a limited number of brain cells “De Vrij said, adding that further research “They will tell us more about what viral infection does with the brain to the structures in the short and long term“.