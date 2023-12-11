Covid-19 can change the brain. And a team of researchers wanted to understand exactly what happens in the brain in that group of patients who have persistent symptoms. Using an advanced version of diffusion MRI, experts have identified differences in the structure of the brain tissue of patients with post-Covid symptoms compared to healthy people. In particular, the white matter of the brain came under the microscope. The work was conducted by researchers from Linköping University, Sweden, who examined the brains of 16 patients previously hospitalized for Covid and with persistent symptoms. The results, published in the journal 'Brain Communications', can provide information on the mechanisms underlying persistent neurological problems post virusscientists explain.

Several previous studies have addressed this problem, which is deeply felt by doctors. “It can be frustrating to understand that patients have problems, but not be able to find an explanation because there is nothing in the MRI that can explain it,” notes Ida Blystad, a researcher and neuroradiologist at the Department of Radiology at Linköping University Hospital. “To me, this highlights the importance of trying other testing technologies to understand what is happening in the brain in patients with persistent post-Covid symptoms.” The researchers then added a new type of imaging and focused on the white matter of the brain, because it is mainly made up of axons and is very important for the transport of signals between different parts of the brain and the rest of the body.

“Diffusion MRI – explains Deneb Boito, PhD student at the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Linköping University – is a very sensitive technology that allows us to detect changes in the way the axons of nerve cells are organised. This is one of the reasons so we wanted to use it to study those effects of Covid-19 on the brain that other imaging technologies may not detect.”

To get an idea of ​​what this technique is, you can imagine a city at night, with the headlights and taillights of cars shining like strings of red and white pearls on the busiest streets. You can't see the road itself, but you know it's there because cars can easily drive right there. Similarly, doctors and researchers can gain insights into how the brain is built at the microscopic level through diffusion MRI, which is based on the fact that everywhere in the brain there is water moving in the tissues, but water molecules water moves more easily along neural pathways. By measuring their movement, researchers can indirectly infer the structure of these pathways.

This imaging technique is used for example for the diagnosis of stroke or for planning brain surgery. The researchers used it to explore the brains of the 16 protagonists of the work: patients who are participating in the Linköping Covid-19 Study (LinCos) in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine and who still had persistent symptoms after 7 months. This group was compared to a group of healthy people with no post-Covid symptoms who had not been hospitalized for the virus. The participants' brains were examined with both conventional MRI and diffusion MRI.

Result: “The two groups have differences regarding the structure of the white matter of the brain. And this may be one of the causes of the neurological problems experienced by the group that had suffered from severe Covid”, highlights Blystad. What we observed is “in line with other studies that have shown changes in the white matter of the brain. However, having examined only a small group of patients, we are cautious in drawing important conclusions. With this technology we do not measure the function of the brain, but its microstructure”. The results obtained, she concludes, “are a sign that we must study the long-term effects of Covid in the brain using MRI technology more advanced than conventional MRI”.

There are several questions that researchers want to explore further. It seems, for example, that white matter in different parts of the brain is affected in different ways. Future work will examine whether the detected changes are somehow linked to brain activity and how different parts of the brain communicate with each other via the cerebral white matter in patients suffering from post-Covid fatigue. Another question is what happens over time. MRI provides an image of the brain at that particular time. Because the participants were tested only once, it is not possible to know whether the differences between the two groups will disappear over time or whether they will be permanent.