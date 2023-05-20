Research from USP states that the virus is capable of infecting liver cells and stimulating glucose production

Research by USP (University of São Paulo) shows that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, is capable of infecting liver cells (hepatocytes), stimulating glucose production and causing a condition similar to that of diabetes in hospitalized patients – even if they did not show changes in blood glucose levels before.

The results of the study, published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences)reveal part of the mechanism that the virus uses to infect these cells, with an impact on glucose metabolism, and indicate ways for treatments capable of preventing the worsening of the clinical condition of these patients.

The researchers also discovered that virus entry into liver cells is partially mediated by cooperation between two proteins that act as “recipients”. One of them is on the surface of the cell, facilitating infection by the virus.

The high blood sugar level, prevalent in hospitalized patients with covid-19, occurs regardless of the history of diabetes and is associated with a worse clinical outcome, which can lead to death. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, diabetes was indicated as a risk factor for people with covid-19, but there were gaps in relation to the mechanisms related to this situation.

Previous scientific publications indicated that patients with type 1 diabetes were at a 3.5 times greater risk of death than those without diabetes. In the case of those suffering from type 2 diabetes, the risk was twice as high.

“The great finding was to show that SARS-CoV-2 is a direct cause of hyperglycemia, regardless of the use of corticosteroids, stress caused by hospitalization, body weight and whether the person is diabetic or not. Demonstrating that the virus is a direct inducing agent of hyperglycemia is a very new fact.”says Luiz Osório Silveira Leiria, professor at FMRP-USP (Department of Pharmacology at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo) and corresponding author of the article.

Hyperglycemia (in the case of type 1 diabetes) can occur when an individual’s immune system attacks the cells in the pancreas –which “manufacture” insulin–, eliminating or reducing the ability to produce this hormone and causing an imbalance in glucose metabolism. .

The researchers detected that the pancreas of the analyzed patients was preserved. Therefore, they began to evaluate the liver, which, among its functions, extracts the ingested glucose, storing it in the form of glycogen.

LONG WAY

The scientists combined a retrospective clinical study with ex vivo and in vitro experiments (on hepatocytes isolated from patients), indicating that SARS-CoV-2 infects liver cells through proteins (ACE2 and GRP78), thus causing an increase in production of hepatic glucose.

The work involved a group of 269 patients from the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Hospital das Clínicas de Ribeirão Preto, linked to USP, and 663 patients from the Cepeti (Center for Studies and Research in Intensive Care Medicine) in Curitiba (PR), hospitalized with suspected covid, from March to August 2020, and submitted to a PCR test.

The control group consisted of patients with other types of respiratory diseases, admitted to the ICU during the same period. “We got an almost perfect control group, since the symptoms were similar, with negative PCR, and similar hospitalization environment”says Leiria.

The researchers analyzed primary human hepatocytes and realized that SARS-CoV-2 infected these cells. “We also evaluated patient biopsies and saw that the virus was in the hepatocytes. In both cases it is replicative. And that was very interesting, mainly because the virus did not cause these hepatocytes to die, but used them to replicate, also increasing the amount of glucose produced.”says the professor.

After obtaining the results, the behavior with other variants of SARS-CoV-2, such as delta, gamma and omicron, was followed in vitro, and the outcomes were similar.

To indicate lines of possible treatments, compounds that can inhibit the pair of GRP78 and ACE2 receptors were tested and the use, for example, of metformin, which inhibits the hepatic function of glucose, was reached.

“Other studies have found that intensive insulin therapy in the hospital is not necessarily protective for these patients. Using a drug like metformin has a more interesting effect than insulin. Of course, metformin acts in different ways, but it is a way to give patients additional protection”says Leiria.

ORIGIN

Leiria says that the study began in 2020, when diabetes and obesity were considered the main risk factors for the development of the most serious forms of covid-19.

“It turned on a light that maybe this diabetic state could be aggravated inside the hospital. In the same period, a Brazilian article was published showing that, when the virus infected monocytes in cell culture, viral replication increased the more glucose was added to the culture medium”he says.

The professor refers to the research that revealed that the highest level of glucose in the blood is captured by monocytes and serves as an extra energy source, allowing the coronavirus to replicate more than in a healthy organism. In response to the increasing viral load, monocytes release a large amount of cytokines (proteins with an inflammatory action), which cause effects such as the death of lung cells.

Last year, the group from Leiria was part of a task force, led by scientists from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and FMRP-USP, which studied the connection between visceral fat, which involves the vital organs, and the worsening from covid-19. The work concluded that it contributes more to the worsening of the disease than fat under the skin.

The team of one of the leaders of this research, professor at the Institute of Biology at Unicamp Marcelo Mori, was the 1st to demonstrate, in July 2020, that SARS-CoV-2 was capable of infecting human fat cells and to suggest that the fatty tissue would serve as a reservoir for the virus.

With information from FAPESP Agency.