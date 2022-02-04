There are 8,957 new covid infections today 4 February in Campania, according to the data of the latest bulletin. There are another 28 deaths. The new cases emerged from the analysis of 70,189 tests: the percentage that was positive out of the total of those analyzed was 12.76%. Of the new deaths, 20 occurred in the past 48 hours and 8 previously, but recorded yesterday. The total number of deaths related to Covid recorded in Campania since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 9,303. There are 83 hospitalizations of Covid patients in intensive care, 1,349 in hospital wards.