The fact that the transmission of a deer-to-human variant of Sars-CoV-2 “is not good newsbecause animals could constitute a ‘reserve’ from which new variants could emerge”. But “only time will tell us if the phenomenon is relevant”.

The virologist Roberto Burioni, professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, thus comments via Twitter on the Canadian study published in ‘Nature Microbiology’, in which a team of scientists documented the evolution of a highly divergent Covid variant identified in some specimens of white-tailed deer, and found evidence of deer-to-human transmission, intercepting a human infection linked from an epidemiological point of view with the animal ‘outbreak’.