The fact that the transmission of a deer-to-human variant of Sars-CoV-2 “is not good newsbecause animals could constitute a ‘reserve’ from which new variants could emerge”. But “only time will tell us if the phenomenon is relevant”.
The virologist Roberto Burioni, professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, thus comments via Twitter on the Canadian study published in ‘Nature Microbiology’, in which a team of scientists documented the evolution of a highly divergent Covid variant identified in some specimens of white-tailed deer, and found evidence of deer-to-human transmission, intercepting a human infection linked from an epidemiological point of view with the animal ‘outbreak’.
Demonstrated deer-to-human transmission of Omicron variants. This is not good news, because animals could constitute a “reservoir” from which new variants could emerge. Only time will tell if the phenomenon is relevant. https://t.co/52wZYmH4Ys pic.twitter.com/nVib8qVfc8
— Roberto Burioni (@RobertoBurioni) November 17, 2022
#Covid #Burioni #Deerhuman #transmission #good #news
Leave a Reply