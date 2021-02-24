THREE people have been arrested for allegedly committing 14 burglaries in Valencia and Castellon provinces while being infected with COVID.

The two men and one woman are accused of breaking into petrol stations and country homes in Carcaixent, Alzira, Castellon city, Alberic, Massalaves, Xativa, La Llosa de Ranes and Benifairo.

The Guardia Civil suspected the group, all of whom have large criminal records, and set up a vigilance operation to catch them.

Officers discovered that the suspects broke the mandatory anti-COVID confinement restrictions to commit the robberies, and as a result had become infected with the virus.

The burglars targeted gas bottles at petrol stations

The investigation revealed that the alleged burglars used different cars with the number plates covered with a piece of cloth to access the service stations, and wore balaclavas at all times during the burglaries.

They are said to have stolen over 100 gas bottles from the petrol stations and farming machinery plus bicycles from the country houses, which they then sold quickly on the black market or exchanged for drugs.

Property searches in Massalaves and Alberic revealed a large hoard of stolen goods.