“The weekly bulletin is right but I hope it is different, whether it is said who has the symptoms and signs of pneumonia or who has only a positive but asymptomatic swab, where those who died from Covid and with Covid differ”. So to Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on the announcement, today by the new Minister of Health, that based on the prevailing indications in the medical and scientific fields, the suspension will be carried out. the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths.

With the decision to make the Covid weekly bulletin, adds Bassetti, “the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, is the right person in the right place, he perfectly understood that it was necessary to simplify”.