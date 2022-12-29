The ordinance signed yesterday by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the obligation of anti-Covid swabs for passengers arriving from China will be in force until January 31, 2023. This is what the text of the provision reads.

The Minister of Health will be in the Senate Hall today at 3.30 pm to provide information on the health control measures for passengers from China. The president Ignazio La Russa communicated this to the Chamber.