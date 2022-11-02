The Swiss Institute for Therapeutic Products Swissmedic is examining the blistering in a batch of bivalent anti-Covid vaccines updated to Omicron from American Pfizer. During the preparation of the vaccines, bubbles formed, explains the Swiss Medicines Agency which informed the Cantons and vaccination centers, is evaluating the possibility of possible correlated risks and is also conducting checks with Pfizer to understand the reason for the bubbles. At the moment the vaccines in which they are found are not being administered.

Swissmedic spokesperson Alex Josty confirmed to Keystone-Ats that ongoing investigations do not necessarily mean there is a problem with vaccines under the lens. “Out of a total of 866 analyzes conducted last year – he pointed out – only 21 led to a recall of the product.”