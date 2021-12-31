Omicron variant in clear growth, in the next 3-4 weeks hospitalizations and intensive care will increase. So Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and spokesperson for the CTS, in the video in which he illustrates the monitoring data of the Covid-19 epidemic.

As for the Omicron, from the latest flash survey that monitors the variants of concern (Voc) of Sars-CoV-2 in Italy carried out on December 20, “a co-circulation” emerged: a picture in which “the Delta variant was still prevalent, but the Omicron variant was in sharp growth, with percentages higher than 20% “. The national average is 21%, “albeit with great differences from region to region”. “The next survey will be done next Monday, January 3”, announced Brusaffero. From the table shown in the slide, the highest figure is that of Umbria, with Omicron at 64.7%, followed by Tuscany and Basilicata at 50%, and by Lombardy and Valle d’Aosta at 40.4% and 40% respectively. “It is important to remember that, especially with the strong circulation and the strong transmissibility of the Omicron variant, people who have not yet started the” anti-Covid “vaccination cycle should start it as soon as possible, precisely to protect themselves from this variant” . “We see that the numbers” of unvaccinated “are still significant”, underlines by showing a slide showing over 3.4 million Italians without vaccine doses, especially in the 40-49 age group (almost 1.3 million), followed from the 50-59 age group (almost 1.1 million).

The incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy is “clearly growing”. The transmissibility index Rt “remains above the threshold of 1”, at 1.22 that calculated on the symptomatic and 1.11 for the hospital, projected forward by one week. “These are indicators that show us that the number of new cases and hospitalizations is still growing”, underlined Brusaferro. “Looking at the European maps it emerges that the circulation” of Sars-CoV-2 “also in our country is becoming more and more intense”, turning towards the darkest red. “The Italian curve has increased and shows growth like in many other European countries”, he continued. The picture of the Peninsula “shows us how in almost all regions there is an increase in the number of new cases”.

The growing Covid figures are also confirmed “in terms of an increase in hospitalizations. As far as intensive care is concerned, we have reached a value of 12.9% in the occupation “of beds by Covid patients, which this week brings inpatients from 1,023” to 1,226 “.” And the trend is also growth. as regards the medical areas, which went from 8,722 to 10,866 hospitalized this week, exceeding 17% of occupancy of the available beds. “The projections, then,” show “still” an increase “at the same pace” with the level of current broadcast. And they indicate “the probability that over 3-4 weeks the beds will gradually become occupied and that these percentages increase”, and there is, in short, “an increase in the probability of occupancy of these beds”.

In recent days we have seen how “the number of swabs is growing significantly: every day the threshold of one million tests is exceeded. Comparing the curves with the previous season, we see that the cases are in sharp increase. But hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, although much lower than the previous year, are also on the rise “.

“The younger age groups are those characterized by a greater circulation of the virus“Sars-CoV-2.” This week the 20-29 year range is configured as the one where the circulation has increased most significantly but all the under 40 age groups are characterized by a week-to-week growth. And we see that among the youngest the curves are confirmed in clear growth both in the under 12 and in the under 20 “.” A fact that we point out this week is that in the last few weeks, also by virtue of the circulation of the Omicron variant “of Sars-CoV-2, “there are also reports of reinfections in people who had already contracted the virus. This” recalls the importance of completing vaccination courses and booster doses where they are recommended “.

“As regards the risk of hospitalization” for Covid-19 “in the younger age groups, we see that it remains contained but always present, and this is a strong fact that reminds us of the importance of vaccination even in the younger groups, where “the vaccine” is recommended “, said the president of the Higher Institute of Health.