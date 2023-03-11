Covid investigation, the president of the ISS risks being accused for tampons at very high costs

The investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into the management policies of the Covid-19 pandemic during the Conte I government, the yellow-green one, is also expanding to Rome. According to what Corriere della Sera writes, a swab for Covid arrived at 750 euros. “It is the price that the Higher Institute of Health, at least according to the papers of the Bergamo investigation, indicates for the first 200 tests carried out in Rome at the beginning of the pandemic. While on the market it did not go beyond three euros”.

Why that number? According to Corriere della Sera, “among the positions removed from Bergamo and sent to the Rome prosecutor’s office there is also that of Silvio Brusaferro, as president (and therefore legal representative) of the ISS, for aggravated fraud against the state , precisely on this case. Investigators found an email dated February 26, 2020 sent by the deputy head of the cabinet of the Ministry of Health, Tiziana Coccoluto, to the then head of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli”.

The prices, Corriere della Sera always explains, ended up under the eyes of the Guardia di Finanza in Bergamo, who asked themselves the most banal question: but if the ISS paid 750 euros for a buffer, what was the price at that time instead? ? The question was asked to the Padua hospital, with an answer that ended up in the records: «The most used test between February and March 2020 had a unit industrial cost of 2.82 euros”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

