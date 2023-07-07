According to a study by Sebrae in partnership with Ipea, more than 716 thousand companies closed during the pandemic

Around 716 thousand small businesses closed their doors from March to June 2020, the first months of the covid-19 pandemic. The loss with the situation was R$ 24.1 billion. The data are from an unpublished study of the Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service) and the Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research) based on data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Rafael Moreira, an advisor to Sebrae Nacional who participated in the survey, said that the commerce and services sectors were the most affected and that the real impact of the pandemic could be more serious.

“Today we are in another moment, but the trend is that the losses have been greater. The vast majority of companies spent more than 2 years with revenues well below normal”, said the expert in a press release. Here’s the full (2mb).

According to him, the fall still represented a loss of knowledge that small entrepreneurs could have acquired. He also highlighted the unemployment created by the situation.

The study also highlights the need for public policies to minimize the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. They spoke of reducing the Selic, basic interest rate, by 13.75% since September 2022. The objective would be to facilitate financing for micro and small companies.

“Without a doubt, we need to work to make it easier to obtain credit and make financing cheaper, lowering interest rates, getting more guarantees, in addition to working on productivity, efficiency and digital marketing for small businesses so that they are more competitive”declared Rafael Moreira.

The study “Covid leaves sequels: the destruction of the capital stock of micro and small companies as a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic” was carried out by Moreira and Mauro Oddo Nogueira, from Ipea.