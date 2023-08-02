A couple of breaths into a straw to find out, in less than a minute, if you have been infected with Sars-CoV-2. The Covid ‘breathalyzer model’ test was developed in the USA by a group of scientists from Washington University in St. Louis (Wustl), who describe it in the journal ‘ACS Sensors’. The same team had created and illustrated on ‘Nature Communications’ a monitor capable of capturing any variant of the pandemic coronavirus within a room within 5 minutes. In both cases, the researchers started from a biosensor capable of detecting the beta-amyloid protein as an Alzheimer’s biomarker, modifying it for the identification of the Covid-19 pathogen.

According to the authors, the new test could be used, for example, in doctors’ surgeries, but also on people queuing to enter hospitals and public places or to participate in an event, as well as on board ships or in nursing homes, educational environments, student residences, military bases. A tool designed for Covid, which however could also be adapted to other infections transmitted by air: from the flu to the respiratory syncytial virus. The straw to blow into is inserted into a device with the biosensor inside which collects and analyzes the aerosol. The device is then connected to a machine that reads the biosensor signals and gives a positive or negative response. The biosensor, the scientists assure, could be adapted within 2 weeks to detect any newly emerging pathogens.

“With this test, you don’t need to swab your nose, or wait 15 minutes for results like with a home test. You simply blow into a tube in the device and an electrochemical biosensor detects if the virus is present. Results are available in about a minute says Rajan K. Chakrabarty of the Wustl – McKelvey School of Engineering. “It’s a bit like a breathalyzer test,” says John R. Cirrito of the Wustl School of Medicine. “If people are queuing to enter a hospital, in a stadium, in the Situation Room of the White House – he underlines – 15-minute nasal tests are not practical and molecular swabs take even longer. In addition, home tests have a 60-70% accuracy and produce many false negatives, while this device will have high diagnostic accuracy.”

In the study – supported by the American National Institutes of Health (Nih) and still ongoing for further optimization of the exam – people positive for Covid were tested, each of whom exhaled into the device 2, 4 or 8 times. The test produced no false negatives and gave accurate readings after just 2 breaths. The analysis also successfully detected several strains of Sars-CoV-2, including the original virus and the Omicron variant.

Trials continue, but the scientists plan to soon deploy the device in clinical settings, as well as in the Infectious Diseases Research Unit at Washington University. New York-based company Y2X Life Sciences has an exclusive option to license the technology. She consulted with the scientists behind the test from the beginning of the project to facilitate its possible future commercialisation.