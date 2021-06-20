Brazil, the second country in the world to do so, has exceeded half a million deaths due to Covid-19. This was announced by the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacted to the news by speaking of “genocide” and claiming that hundreds of thousands of people have died “from a disease that already has a vaccine”.





Lula, criticizing the management of the pandemic by the Bolsonaro government, argued that these tragic numbers have been reached in “a country that has been a world reference in vaccination”. “All this has a name and is genocide,” he added in a Twitter message, where he also expressed his “solidarity with the Brazilian people”.

The statements by the leader of the Workers’ Party coincide with the demonstrations that took place Saturday in the main cities of Brazil against Bolsonaro and his handling of the pandemic, under consideration by a parliamentary commission. It was Lula, a favorite in the polls for the presidential elections of 2022, who wanted to participate in the march in Sao Paulo, but his allies advised him against it to avoid greater gatherings.