The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 175,425,759 this Saturday, 26, equivalent to 81.66% of the population. In the last 24 hours, 22,855 people received the first dose of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with the secretariats of 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the more than 175 million vaccinated, 159,881,187 million received the second dose, which represents 74.42% of the population. In the last 24 hours, 87,618 people received the booster dose. Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster, Brazil administered 176,769 doses this Saturday. In relation to pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), Brazil reached 10,375,579, equivalent to 50.61% of this population, with at least one dose.

