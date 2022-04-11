The Carabinieri of the Rome Acilia Station yesterday arrested a 56-year-old Roman seriously suspected of being detained for the purpose of drug dealing, found in possession of 1 kg of hashish. The man, already known for previous crimes, was noticed by the Carabinieri, in his car, while he was passing through the streets of Acilia; they followed him and safely, shortly after, stopped him as soon as he entered the Grande Raccordo Anulare. The man immediately appeared nervous and at that point the Carabinieri decided to verify better.

During an inspection, 10 pieces of hashish, weighing a total of 1 kg, were found hidden in the engine compartment of the vehicle, and the sum of 1,050 euros, believed to be the proceeds of illegal activities, in the inside pocket of the 56-year-old’s jacket. The loaves were all branded with the word Covid. What was found was seized and following the validation hearing held in the classrooms in piazzale Clodio, the arrest was validated and the precautionary measure of house arrest pending trial was ordered.