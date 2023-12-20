The “United Beyond Expectations” Onlus Trust, established in the spring of 2021, after the closing of the tender for the year 2023 on 30 September, has in recent days provided the third tranche of aid – for an amount of 100 thousand euros – directly to families most in need of nurses who died due to Covid-19.

Please remember that the Trust “United beyond expectations” Onlus has already allocated: in the month of September 2021 the first 100 thousand euros to the FNOPI (National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders), as an indirect charitable activity, in favor of the “Noi con gli nurses” Fund created by the Federation for the same purposes; in February 2022, 100 thousand euros directly to the requesting families; in November 2022, a further 100 thousand euros directly to the requesting families.

On all occasions, this important charitable activity took place according to an allocation that took into account criteria based on the logic of need and solidarity, including the composition of the deceased nurse's family unit, the need for psychological support and healthcare to surviving family members, the presence of student children, the existence of a rental or mortgage contract, presence in the family unit of individuals with serious disabilities pursuant to Law 104/92, in any case parameterizing the payment to the applicant's ISEE and only in the case of ISEE less than 30,000 Euros per year.

Bper Trust Company SpA will publish on the website of Bper Bank Spa any further initiatives may be taken in the future. (https://www.bper.it/perche-sceglierci/responsabilita-sociale/comunita/trust-uniti-oltre-le-attese).

The “Uniti Oltre le Attese” Onlus Trust demonstrates in a concrete and tangible way the strong interest of the Bper Group (Bper Trust Company Spa is a company of the Bper Group founded in 2012 and specialized in non-financial consultancy for the protection of assets and in the management of Internal trusts) towards society and the territory.