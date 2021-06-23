To defend againstattack by Mario Draghi and Angela Merkel, who wanted to “snatch” the final of the European football championships in London, the British government is forced to make a sensational reverse on the Covid-19 prevention rules.

Even before the joint offensive of Italy and Germany, England had received a dry ultimatum from Alexander Ceferin, bizarre president of Uefa who in recent months has jumped to the headlines for the upto “war” with Juventus and the other founding teams of the controversy Superalloy.

The number one in European football had invited the government of Boris Johnson to amend the 10-day quarantine provisions for those arriving on British territory. This rule would have prevented access to the London stadium of Wembley on the occasion of the final, scheduled for 11 July. The reason is simple: only after the semifinals of 6/7 July will the two finalist teams be known and, with them, the list of VIP guests that the Uefa he always carries with him in events of this caliber.

To persuade England to waive, Ceferin had pitched the hypothesis of move the final to the Puskas Arena in Budapest: the Hungarian authorities do not put limits on the presence in the stadiums, which is even 100% of the capacity.

Politically, however, he considered it a very delicate move: with so many angry Englishmen because of the changes in progress decided by the government, ruining the plans for the holidays, it was thought that setting up a special route for VIPs or presumed such could cost too much in terms of consent.

At least until the Italian-German threat is added to the Hungarian threat: today the minister John Whittingdale, which also has the delegation to Sport, has officially announced the U-turn.

“Some people will arrive, but they will be subjected to severe restrictions, which we defined after a very careful analysis of the situation,” he told Sky News the exponent of the Conservatories.

His words, however, are creating controversy even in his own political side. Steve Baker, which is part of the “Covid Recovery” Commission, has defined the preferential route for UEFA and its guests as “a violation of the law”.

