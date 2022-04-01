Covid, Borghi (Lega): “Each week of lockdown cost Italy almost 10 billion euros”

“Disastrous budget”. The deputy of the League has no doubt Claudio Borghi who, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, the Technical Scientific Committee (Cts) led by Franco Locatelli, which was dissolved with the end of the state of emergency, rejects without appeal. “In all these two years of the pandemic the CTS has always moved opaque. When we managed to get the minutes, and so far only those of when the Conte II government was there with M5S and Pd are available, we have always seen that when the measures were convenient for Conte the idea was from the CTS, while when the president of the Council wanted to do his own thing then the opinion of the CTS could also be against it, for example on the case of the missing red areas in the province of Bergamo, a theme which inexplicably is no longer talked about. The CTS was a completely useless body, a fig leaf to allow the Minister of Health to make decisions in a completely autonomous way away from the scrutiny of Parliament, in Palazzo Chigi when the premier was Conte. The CTS was made up of figures with relative professionalism from an epidemiological point of view always and in any case oriented towards a certain point of view, that of vaccination as a single solution, restrictions and punishments, not caring about citizens’ rights and constitutional freedoms “.

There is also an economic cost of CTS choices. Borghi explains: “In a question to the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco, from his answer it emerged that every week of lockdown, unnecessarily activated also thanks to the genius of the CTS, cost 0.5% of GDP, or almost 10 billion euros. Word of Minister Franco in the Chamber. Fortunately, the CTS has closed, alleluia. It is time for everything to happen in a normal way and that is for the experts to speak at a hearing in the competent parliamentary committees. And it is time for the legislative activity to take place normally, with questions and answers and parliamentary debate visible to the public“. But the CTS has always and in any case been defended with the sword by the minister Roberto Speranza. On this point too Borghi has no doubts.” When this government, so-called of the best, was born, we in the League asked ourselves what Speranza were doing to us. and Lamorgese. Unfortunately we were right. On both fields, the results have been disastrous“. And finally, returning to Locatelli:”Has a severe tendency to lie, keep doing it. I have a lot of questions about his statements in interviews or press conferences in which, in my opinion, he said things that were not true and I never got an answer “, concludes the Northern League deputy.

