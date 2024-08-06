Covid-19 Alert: Over 2,000 Deaths Since the Beginning of the Year. Infections from Sardinia to Campania

Is Italy dealing with a new Covid-19 emergency? Not entirely, but it is true that the virus has seen a notable resurgence this summer of 2024. The cause? New variants, more contagious but fortunately less aggressive. The latest variant to emerge is the Kp3belonging to the Flirt variant family.

The news is that the virus is there, it is circulating and it is growing. However, the cases are largely underestimated because few people choose to get a swab. However, since the beginning of the year, Deaths caused by Covid-19 in Italy have exceeded 2,000. and the increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks is an alarm signal that experts recommend not to ignore. Therefore, institutions are invited to promote an intense vaccination campaign in the autumn to protect especially vulnerable subjects.

The latest bulletin from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Ministry of Health shows a 53% increase in infections in the week from 18 to 24 July compared to the previous weekwith cases rising from 8,942 to 13,672.

Thanks to the analysis conducted for the Messaggero by Professor Antonello Maruotti, full professor of statistics at the Lumsa University of Rome, it was possible to outline a map of the contagion in Italy. “The positivity rate is almost the same in all regions, with the exception of Piedmont, where it has been very low in the last week, and Sardinia, where it was particularly high” explains Professor Maruotti. However, the data seems destined to grow.

Where is there a greater increase in cases? The spread of the virus appears to be particularly fast in Sardinia, Puglia, Campania and Calabria. In absolute termsthe highest number of cases was recorded in Campania, Lombardy, Lazio, Veneto and Puglia.