Covid, boom in infections in the last week: +44%

Covid cases continue to grow in Italy: in fact, in the last week, 30,777 infections were recorded, an increase of 44.4% compared to the 21,309 last week.

According to data released by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health, the incidence is also increasing, rising to 52 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 36 in the previous 7 days.

“The ISS integrated surveillance data, in the period 4-10 September, show an increasing weekly incidence in most autonomous regions/provinces with values ​​not exceeding 70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in the Veneto Region (69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants)” reads the report.

Hospitalizations and intensive care are also increasing although the impact on hospitals “remains limited, although slightly and constantly increasing”.

Furthermore, the rates of serious illness “are stable or slightly increasing in all age groups. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age and the highest rates are found in the 90 and older age group.”

“In consideration of the epidemiological situation, consistent with the framework at European level, and the start of the school year on the national territory – is the indication of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health – it is suggested to strengthen the planned protection and prevention, with particular regard to the vaccination campaign, in the most fragile populations”.