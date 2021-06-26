“Italy is all white at the moment but if necessary we will create red zones to prevent the spread of Delta variant clusters. As happened with the Brazilian variant in Umbria”. Thus the CTS Coordinator and President of the Superior Health Council, Franco Locatelli, during the “Live in Firenze” event on Sky Tg24, reminds everyone that the emergency is not over yet and that new closures are still possible.

Delta variant in Italy, cases quadrupled in one month

In the meantime, the Delta variant is advancing in Italy and within a month the cases have quadrupled, going from 4.2% of the total infections in May to 16.8% in June: the preliminary numbers provided by the Istituto Superiore are still low. di Sanita ‘(Iss), awaiting the complete results of the flash investigation, just as the numbers of the Covid-19 epidemic in our country are low. However, the rate at which the circulation of this variant is increasing is a wake-up call, so much so that “we need to continue the vaccination campaign with determination, continue and increase the swabs, increase sequencing”, said Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Delta variant, greater contagiousness

“The Delta variant raises concern for the greater contagiousness”, said Locatelli again. The variant “raises concerns because it is more contagious and can cause significant pathologies in unvaccinated subjects or in those who have only one dose of vaccine. For this reason it is important to progress with the vaccination campaign”.