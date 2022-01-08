Another blow for E3, in the third edition undermined by the difficulties of the pandemic and forced to rely on digital (which does not convince publishers).

E3 2022 it will not be in attendance, as confirmed by the Entertainment Software Association, the body that organizes it on an annual basis. The event is the premier gaming event and is held annually in Los Angeles, California at the iconic Convention Center. The event had already had to renounce the 2020 and 2021 editions (the first canceled, the second held online) due to the Covid emergency, and now the new wave due to the Omicron variant has forced this unfortunate decision to be taken also for that of 2022.

E3 2022 will not be in attendance –

“Due to the current health risks due to Covid-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022”, ESA said in a note sent. to the site VentureBeat. “We are excited about the future of E3 and can’t wait to announce more details soon.” A similar note had been aired last year and sadly, the plan in that case was to “get back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person“, Which evidently will not be possible once again due to the pandemic.

At risk of the online edition? –

According to Mike Futter, founder of F-Squared and former Game Informer, ESA had already abandoned the dates for which it blocked the Convention Center in mid-November 2021. “I heard from sources in mid-November, before the emergence of Omicron at the end of that month, that the Entertainment Software Association had abandoned its dates for the Los Angeles Convention Center “, has explained Futter, according to which Omicron has nothing to do with this renunciation. “Last summer’s event was… not good. And publishers have learned that they don’t need to pay big bucks to ESA to reach the press and consumers. ” From this point of view, therefore, a possible online edition – not yet announced – of E3 2022 would seem at risk. A hypothesis that makes Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, gloating, who had already confirmed the Summer Game Fest and has not lost opportunities on social media to return to advertise the event, which will be held in the same summer window as E3.