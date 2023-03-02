Conte, Speranza, Fontana and Gallera among the 19 suspects in the Covid investigation in Bergamo. There are three lines of investigation closed on Wednesday by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office: it is about the lack of red zone, the pandemic plan and the Alzano Lombardo hospital. For the prosecutor of Bergamo, on the basis of the consultancy entrusted to the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti, the red zone in Nembro and Alzano it could have saved thousands of deaths. For Conte and Speranza, who would be involved in the investigation in relation to this chapter, the documents will be sent to the Court of Ministers.

No less central are the other two aspects of the investigation which lasted almost three years: on the one hand the failure to update and failure to apply the pandemic plan, stopped in 2006, which could have stopped the advance of the virus and guaranteed those devices – gloves, masks and swabs – unobtainable for days. On the other hand, the story ofAlzano hospital. The doubts do not concern so much the closure and reopening of the emergency room on February 23, 2020, after the discovery of the first case, but the absence of interventions in the wards where the infections were constantly rising.

Two data above all: the pandemic in the spring of 2020 filled more than 3 thousand coffins in the province of Bergamo and between the end of February and April 2020, in the Bergamo area the excess mortality was 6,200 people compared to the average of the same period of previous years .

The investigations, conducted by the Guardia di Finanza, “were articulated, complex and consisted in the analysis of a significant amount of documents acquired and seized, both in paper and electronic form, from the Ministry of Health, the Higher Institute of Health, the Department of Civil Protection, the Lombardy Region, Ats, Asst, the Pesenti-Fenaroli hospital in Alzano Lombardo, as well as thousands of emails and telephone chats used by subjects involved in the investigative activity, as well as in the hearing of hundreds of people informed about the facts” reads the note from the chief prosecutor Antonio Chiappani.

An activity – against the 19 suspects – which “was extremely complex under many aspects and also involved delicate assessments on the subject of the configurability of the alleged crimes, of territorial jurisdiction, existence of the causal link for the purpose of attributing individual responsibilities, has first of all allowed to reconstruct the events as they took place starting from 5 January 2020” concludes the prosecutor.