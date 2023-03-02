“I learn from the press agencies news regarding the Bergamo investigation. I immediately anticipate my maximum availability and collaboration with the judiciary. I am calm in front of the country and the Italian citizens for having worked with the utmost commitment and with a full sense of responsibility during one of the hardest moments experienced by our Republic”. So in a note the M5S president and former prime minister Joseph Conte.
