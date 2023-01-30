“The WHO, being a public health body of international and supranational interest, rightly speaks of the fact that in some areas of the world, the reference is to China, the situation is not beyond the emergency. However, if we look at Italy, Sars-CoV-2 is no longer a public health emergency because thanks to vaccines and what we have done against Covid which is now one of many problems and is no longer the first problem in the West”. So Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, commented on the WHO’s choice not to declassify the Covid-19 pandemic, confirming the status of a global public health emergency.

“We will see what happens in China – adds the infectious disease specialist – but to get a clearer picture of the evolution in that country, the month of March will be needed. Two possible scenarios: it will all be over in China too and we will all be happy, or the situation there remains the problem and what to do will be evaluated. I feel optimistic, indeed very optimistic for Italy and the West”.