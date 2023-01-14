“The strategy is not to put the mandatory masks back on but recommending the most fragile people to get vaccinated because antibodies decay faster in the elderly. The ‘treasure’ accumulated in 2021 is running out and must be put back on its feet with vaccination booster“. Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, writes on Twitter, commenting on the new WHO guidelines which provide for the use of masks indoors in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and for asymptomatic people positive for Covid suggested isolation drops from 10 to 5 days in the absence of swab.