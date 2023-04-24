Genoa – Hospitalizations of positive covid patients in Infectious Disease Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa in 2022 have been 120, 86% less than the previous year’s 870 hospitalizations. These are the data illustrated by the infectious disease specialist and director of the facility Matthew Bassetti during a press conference on digital healthcare.

The 2023 projection foresees a further decline of positive covid patients hospitalized in the main hospital in Liguria around 70 units, 85% less than the 480 hospitalizations in 2020, the year of the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The doubts about the effectiveness of the anti-covid vaccines were those who in some way placed themselves against medicine and against science, actually vaccines have taken us out of everything and they continue to work excellently – underlines Bassetti – The proof is that our ward which has had about 1,500 covid hospitalizations in three years is now practically empty. The covid will not disappear permanently, it will continue to circulate involving complicated cases only sometimes thanks to the vaccines and the knowledge we have, from antivirals to the use of drugs to patient management”.

Overall, the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic has an average of 1,200 hospitalizations per year: “The clinic provides 20,000 outpatient and internal services, above all with an attractiveness index that reached 20% in 2023 – explains Bassetti – This means that one in five patients comes from outside the province or outside the region. For the cure of the covid they have been 4,000 monoclonals and antivirals administered di directly to the clinic, 2,500 patients followed in collaboration with general practitioners, over 450 ‘fast track’ accesses with people arriving directly from home to the clinic without going through the emergency room”.