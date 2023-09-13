Covid vaccine for everyone? No. Signed, Professor Matteo Bassetti. “I absolutely do not agree” with the CDC who in the United States recommend the updated Covid vaccine to everyone from 6 months of age, “we must not repeat the same mistake already made two years ago by expanding vaccination to everyone from 0 to 100 years old without any distinction. As far as Italy is concerned because obviously I sincerely care little about the CDC, we must try to avoid the mistakes made in the past”, Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, tells Adnkronos Salute. commenting on the new recommendation on Covid vaccinations in the USA. Bassetti is succinct about her kids: “My children and my wife will not get vaccinated.”

“I remember that the fourth dose was taken by 8% of the population from 0 to 100 years old, so it seems to me that it was a total failure – Bassetti remarks – We must protect a population of fragile, ultrafragile and elderly subjects, for which I even I would be of the opinion not to start with vaccination from the age of 60 onwards, but to target the elderly, i.e. from 70-75 years onwards, plus the frail and ultrafragile with this booster. In these categories – he continues – we should be able to to reach 100% coverage, because every person aged 70, 75, 80 years old who has Covid risks having a serious form of illness, having problems, having to go to hospital. These people must absolutely be protected.”