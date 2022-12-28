Covid, Bassetti raises the alarm about the possible arrival of a new variant

Matteo Bassetti says he is concerned about the explosion of Covid in China and above all about the possibility of a new variant arriving in Europe, which is why he considers the decision of the Ministry of Health to impose the mandatory swab for those arriving from the Asian country insufficient.

Interviewed by The Republicthe director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa declared that the measures undertaken by the Italian government “must be taken throughout Europe, because then those who arrive at any European airport can arrive in any other country”.

“At a time when the situation in Europe is very controlled – especially in Italy thanks to the powerful vaccination campaign of 2021 and to those who have made the booster doses – I, in Europe’s shoes, would not take on even a remote risk to import a variant that can resist vaccines and make us fall back to square one” added the infectious disease specialist.

According to Bassetti it is “obvious that something is not working in China, because the data are impressive, with 10,000 deaths a day. After what we have seen in Italy, protecting ourselves first in Europe would be appropriate. After that, if the situation in China normalizes in three months, the restrictions I hope could be lifted and travel as before can be resumed”.

The risk, according to the expert, is that of “importing” into Europe a new variant resistant to vaccines, a risk which increases considering that the Coronavirus is circulating freely in China at the moment: “Consider that a variant that is circulating as much as it is circulating today: 350 million cases in 20 days, and it is expected that we will reach 700 million in the next 20 days. So you will have the number of cases in China that we have seen worldwide in the previous three years.

“While at the beginning of the pandemic only one area was affected, namely the province of Hubei, today the contagion extends throughout the territory. It is clear that if a virus circulates so much in a country where there are many unvaccinated people – especially the elderly: many of them are linked to traditional Chinese medicine – and where the vaccine works less – it is a viral vector vaccine that has half as effective as our mRNA vaccines – this is the ideal condition for the development of new variants”.

“To date, 29 subvariants have been selected for Omicron alone in China alone. So let’s imagine what will happen in the coming months. Moreover, China is not only Beijing and Shanghai, but also the hidden province, where they don’t really have hospitals like ours” added Matteo Bassetti.

“Sequencing in many areas is rare. 5% of citizens can afford effective health protection, but from the point of view of hospitals, 95% of the Chinese population has a health system at the level of our 1950s. This should lead us to caution”.

“What worries me the most is not the general population, on which Omicron won’t do much, because in the end we did three doses last year, and many did Covid this year” the expert continues.

“The real problem is that we still have a fairly large group of over 70s who have not had the fourth dose. More than 60% of Italians over 70 did not dose in 2022. It is clear that if a more contagious Omicron variant were to arrive, and which perhaps has undergone some other mutation that makes it resistant to the vaccine, those who are 80 years old and have not the fourth dose could become significantly infected” Bassetti concludes.