“I am flattered by the words of the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa, but to participate in the CTS tomorrow we need a different system at the level of the ministry. As things stand, different languages ​​are spoken between me and the CTS”. So to Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, comments on what was said by the Undersecretary of Health Costa on the hypothesis of a revision of the components of the CTS and of the “important” contribution that Bassetti could make .

“To date I would not feel like going to be a consultant because on many decisions I did not agree with the positions of the Ministry of Health, but there are very good people on the Scientific Technical Committee. If things change tomorrow, we will see. Right now I think there is a greater need for me here at San Martino in Genoa and as a consultant to President Toti in the regional task force “, he added.