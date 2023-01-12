The ‘Kraken’ variant is spreading with the risk, also highlighted by the WHO, of an increase in Covid cases all over the world. Would tests also be needed on those arriving from the USA, as well as from China? “More than tests for those arriving from the United States or other parts of the world, we need to tell people that if they are vaccinated with the complete Kraken cycle it is not a problem”. So to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who adds: “It is more contagious, let’s talk about the levels of measles, it is probably the most contagious respiratory disease seen to date, but it is no longer aggressive if you are immunized”. “Different speech for China, where vaccination coverage is low and we do not have verified data on what is circulating”, he specifies.

“The concept that must be communicated – underlines Bassetti – is that Omicron is not more or less aggressive than Delta or the original virus in the absolute sense, but it is less dangerous because on its way today it finds antibodies generated by the anti-Covid vaccine or by be cured. Those who are not vaccinated with Omicron die the same as they died with the original virus”.