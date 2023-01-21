“Several cases of the Kraken variant of Sars-CoV-2 have also come to us”. This is what the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti told Adnkronos Salute. “According to the latest data from the Higher Institute of Health, there are 12 cases” reported, compared to the only one in the previous survey. “Yesterday we had the first reports from Veneto and Lombardy. It is clear that this XBB.1.5 variant will probably take over us in the short term, as has already happened for example in the United States. So we will probably have to deal with Kraken and with “another variant, growing for example in the UK, and baptized on social media ‘Orthrus’, i.e. the CH.1.1 variant, which will compete to take the stage”. “Will the infections increase? Probably yes, but I don’t think there will be an increase in the challenging and severe forms” of Covid.

“Probably – reiterates the director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa – we will see an increase in cases, but I believe that today we must look at Covid with very different eyes than we did a year ago. And therefore no longer give the numbers every day, no longer go and look at exactly what happens, but only look at if the serious forms and hospitalizations are increasing. A different way of dealing with Covid, compared to what has happened in the last 3 years”.