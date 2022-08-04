“In perspective, Covid is destined to become one of the many other causes of death, positioning itself between the eighth and the tenth place”. This was underlined in a post on Instagram by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on a study by the American Cdc “which demonstrates how mortality from Covid in the US was important in the years 2020-21 reaching the third cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and tumors. It is striking however – he continues – that mortality from other respiratory diseases (which normally are between the third and fourth place) was incredibly low in the same period. As if – he observes – in the two-year period 2020-21, Covid had replaced by itself the role of all respiratory diseases that have probably no longer been adequately diagnosed. In many cases we stopped at the positivity of the swab “.