Genoa – “It’s hard to figure out what China’s real Covid numbers are, in that country the hospitals are suffering and in the big cities the pressure of the infections is strong. In the last month there have been an estimated 350 million cases and even if 0.5% were hospitalized, let’s say the elderly, it would still be a very high number and then we are talking about tens if not hundreds of thousands of deaths”. ‘Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“So there is a big problem and we have to ask the WHO the question, Is it possible that a country of 1.5 billion people communicates nothing at least to international institutions? The infections or the deaths? – Bassetti question – WHO is weak and in hiding while he should say that this situation is unacceptable.

Bassetti then comments on yesterday’s recommendation on the introduction of the obligation to swab and negative tests for those arriving and departing from China by the European Union “which has denied its Center for Infectious Diseases, the ECDC, which had said that there was no need to do anything – underlines the infectious disease specialist – After a week he proved Italy right. We figured well since we were the first to swab Chinese passengers“. Is the measure sufficient? “I don’t know, but it is the only one we can do today. Checking with a molecular swab, to understand what happens with the new variants, is the minimum”.