Italy is the last and only country in the EU to still have the compulsory mask at school. It is anachronistic and out of time. “So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, returns to the controversy for the League’s proposal to remove the compulsory mask at school. “It is right to carry on an obligation when we are sure that there is an efficacy in reducing transmission – specifies Bassetti – But this is not the case. It is not possible to establish whether these protective devices have actually reduced the transmission of the virus. because there is no scientific evidence that has established it with respect to vaccination, hand washing or distancing “.

“Those who say that it is science that says that a mask is mandatory at school – warns – says a heresy: no studies have stated that masks alone reduced transmission“. According to Bassetti,” the Ffp2 used in a very rigorous way can reduce the transmission of the virus by a minimum, but how many students – he wonders – use them correctly? Do they change them every 6 hours? Few”.

“The controversy ‘pro mask’ and ‘no mask’ does not benefit anyone. It is not a problem of heat or cold, having removed the obligation of the mask for many activities, it is really out of time to say that they are needed at school”, he concludes the infectious disease specialist.