“I reiterate the appeal to the Minister of Health” Orazio Schillaci “to eliminate the mandatory isolation of the positive swabs for Sars-CoV-2”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, has re-launched the invitation via social media to put his hand to the current rules on the isolation of positives.

“It would be paradoxical to continue with the quarantine by law – he writes on his Facebook page – In Italy, in fact, there is no longer any obligation for health professionals since the virus now increasingly resembles the flu (for which there is no obligation to vaccinate for health professionals) and instead the obligation of isolation is maintained for 5 days for a virus that increasingly resembles the flu (for which there is no obligation of isolation) “. “We need consistency in the measures”, concludes the infectious disease specialist, relaunching his message also on Twitter.