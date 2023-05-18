“Compared to March at the moment we do not have an active surveillance network and therefore we are exposed should the virus mutate and become a more pathogenic virus than the current one. There is a need for greater awareness by the national health system of the need for active surveillance networks in the area to prevent any other peaks, in the event that this virus mutates in an unfavorable way. When schools reopen in October we will have more viruses circulating and it will be a period in which it would be advisable to have surveillance networks in place to immediately monitor any infectious outbreaks “. This was stated by Pier Luigi Bartoletti, deputy national secretary and provincial secretary of Rome FIMMG, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New Normal, between Covid and Long Covid, organized by HC Training in Rome at the Adnkronos Information Building .