The number of new coronavirus infections in Sydney, Australia, struggling with an outbreak fueled by the Delta variant, rises to 128. In Sydney, around five million residents are in quarantine. The Australian health authorities report this, explaining that in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia there have been new spikes of covid-19 infection for the first time in several months. An emergency meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled for today.





“I think we are entering a new phase of this pandemic as the Delta strain is more contagious,” Sydney Government Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC News.