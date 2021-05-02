Detectable, reactive, positive. The result of the swab arrives and with it the confirmation that what one has been trying to avoid since March 2020 finally happened. The next step, among all those who manage to pass the infection of coronavirus with mild symptoms, is to isolate yourself and follow the instructions given by a doctor over the phone.

For many, these are days of uncertainty, fears and doubts. Although we receive information about Covid 19 everywhere – even more than we would like – at that moment, alone with the disease, certain questions appear. I have 37.3, it is already a fever, should I be concerned? Do i need an oximeter? Is coughing a red flag? Shouldn’t a professional see me and get a badge? How many days does it take to get over the worst moment of the painting?

Clarion spoke with infectologists Arnaldo Casiró, head of the Infectious Diseases Service at Hospital Álvarez, and Eduardo López, head of the Department of Medicine at Hospital de Niños Ricardo Gutiérrez, who answered the main questions that arise among those who have to pass the Covid at home.

1- How often should the patient and doctor communicate?

Ideally, speak twice a day. It is key to have a professional phone number to communicate if symptoms worsen. The disease should not be treated without medical follow-up even if the person feels well.

2- In addition to the thermometer, is it important to have an oximeter or a saturometer?

.A condition is no longer mild and is considered moderate when there is respiratory compromise, even if it is minimal. The only way to control this issue without seeing the doctor is with an oximeter or saturometer. The patient must saturate above 95%. Doing so unless it is already taken as a red flag.

It is not necessary to have an oximeter in every home, but if it is infected, it can be borrowed from someone who has it because of the infection.

3- Is saturation measured at rest?

It must be controlled in both ways. It can be measured first at rest, then moving around and taking it again. It is advisable to do the chair test to detect hidden hypoxemia (lack of oxygen in the blood): stand and sit for one minute and then measure the saturation. In both cases you have to give above 95%. If this does not happen, the doctor must be notified.

4- How often do you have to take the temperature and measure the saturation?

It is recommended to take your temperature at least three times a day. In the morning, after lunch and around 18:00. If the person has a fever in the afternoon, the control can be repeated every hour to have a record of the thermal curve. That is, to know how much the temperature rises. If you take an antipyretic, the curve cannot be calculated. After the temperature, it is indicated to measure the saturation, the same number of times.

5- When do we talk about fever and when do we talk about low-grade fever? Is the low-grade fever relevant?

Some specialists say that from 37.5 degrees Celsius the person has a fever and between 37 and 37.5, a low-grade fever. Others already consider that the patient has a fever when the body temperature exceeds 37. Presenting a low fever or low-grade fever is also a sign to take into account if it extends over time.

6- What are the symptoms to pay special attention to?

The mild patient may experience loss of smell or taste, sore throat, cough, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, conjunctivitis, headache, or fatigue. In general, it usually has between one and three symptoms. The most significant are fever and cough, if they persist it is important to contact the professional.

7- What must be taken into account in relation to infected children?

90% of boys have mild symptoms, 8% moderate and 2% severe. In them, it is also necessary to attend to persistent fever and respiratory distress. There is a serious disorder in children, multisystemic inflammatory syndrome (SIM), which is rare but, in the cases where it occurs, requires immediate hospitalization. For this reason, you also have to know the warning signs. It usually manifests after day 10 of infection with a rash or trouble breathing.

8- What is there to watch in older adults?

Older adults can have a very low fever and that also implies seriousness. This is a symptom that should not be minimized in the elderly.

9- In which cases should the specialist request studies or see the patient in person?

The doctor should check the patient if the cough or fever extends for several days, if the infected person has difficulty breathing or saturates less than 96%. The professional may order a chest x-ray, a CT scan, and blood tests to determine the level of inflammation in the body associated with Covid.

10- Not showing symptoms in the first days is a sign that the condition will remain mild?

Not necessarily. The first seven days the patient usually has a great production of virus and, therefore, a high viral load. This begins to decrease on day 7, although that is also the time when inflammatory processes such as pneumonia or other complications are registered. Especially between days 7 and 9. It is counted from the appearance of the first symptom.

11- What happens if I have symptoms after the epidemiological discharge? It is normal?

Epidemiological discharge, which occurs on day 10, does not imply that the person has overcome the disease. For that stage of the infection, it is estimated that the patient is no longer contagious but may continue with symptoms and experience complications. For this reason, medical follow-up ends when the person recovers.

12- What medications should be taken?

The medication during the Covid picture should be indicated by the doctor according to the symptoms, the age of the patient and his previous pathologies. There is no need to self-medicate. Cases are being seen in which those infected take antibiotics or corticosteroids on their own. They are not safe and can even complicate treatment. It is essential to respect medical recommendations in this regard.

13- Do you have to ventilate the rooms even if all the members of the house have coronavirus? What about people who live alone?

We must continue to ventilate the rooms to reduce the circulation of the virus. If they are kept closed, the infection continues to feed. This applies whether there are several partners or if the person lives alone.

14- What is recommended to eat and drink? What about the cigarette?

It is advisable to eat healthy and drink two liters of liquid per day. Smoking is contraindicated.

15- Big yes and no

Yes: Follow medical instructions, warn of new symptoms, rest and stay calm.

Not: Do not leave the isolation before time, do not smoke or self-medicate.

