There are now more than a thousand cases of contagion from the first Covid-19 outbreak that hit Micronesia, the island state of Oceania considered the last in the world with more than 100,000 inhabitants to be reached by the pandemic. In the two and a half years following the first spread of the Coronavirus in the world, Micronesia – which has 4 federated states, Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei and Kosrae. – it had managed to avoid the virus partly thanks to its geographic isolation, partly thanks to border controls.

Now the infections are rapidly increasing with a total of 1,261 cases reported on Monday. Eight people were hospitalized and an elderly man died from the aftermath of the virus. Several politicians and senior officials have contracted the disease, including Vice President Yosiwo George, who has been hospitalized and whose conditions are improving. The outbreak broke out shortly before end of quarantine restrictions and the reopening of borders to the world on 1 August. The Omicron variant, SkyNews.uk points out, carried the virus for the first time this year to several small Pacific nations, including Kiribati, Tonga, Samoa and Nauru.