Covid: Argentina has daily record and exceeds 90,000 deaths mark

People wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on June 16, 2021, in Buenos Aires (Argentina)| Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

Argentina confirmed this Tuesday (22) another 792 deaths by Covid-19, a new daily national record, which raised the total number of victims of the coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 90,000, with 90,281, according to with the data released by the Ministry of Health.

The worst previous record was 745 deaths, registered on May 18, according to the Ministry, which also confirmed another 21,387 cases of infection, far from the record of 41,080 infections, on May 27. In all, there have been 4,298,782 notifications since the start of the health crisis. The percentage of occupation of ICU beds is 72.6% across the country, but it drops to 70.7% if only the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires is taken into account.

With a population of around 45 million inhabitants, Argentina continues its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, which began in late December. Official figures released today show that 18.3 million doses have been administered so far and 3.7 million people have had two injections, completing the immunization process – 32.4% of the population received the first dose and 8.2% received the second.