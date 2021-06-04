Covid income continues to fall in the Region of Murcia. As reported yesterday by the Ministry of Health, 57 infected patients remain hospitalized, the lowest figure since last August 12. 21 of these patients are in the ICU, and the rest are on the ward. The situation contrasts with the collapse that health centers suffered during the third wave. In January and February, the Reina Sofía had its fourteen ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients. Given the overflow of the service, it was necessary to enable the area of ​​Major Ambulatory Surgery (CMA), which came to house more than 15 patients in need of ventilation. Now, there is barely one patient admitted to the ICU for Covid, and he has also overcome the infection.

Also in the Morales Meseguer intensive care unit there is only one hospitalized for SARS-CoV-2, and the same happens in Los Arcos. Rafael Méndez currently supports the greatest pressure, with six Covid patients in the ICU. The situation in hospitals is a true reflection of the containment of incidence rates in the Region. Health yesterday notified 56 new positives corresponding to Wednesday, nine less than the previous day. The number of active cases decreases and stands at 716.

The Ministry did not report any deaths from Covid, so the death toll has remained at 1,602 since the start of the pandemic.

Stable situation



Yesterday the Ministry of Health notified 5,250 new infections throughout Spain. The decline in the incidence rate continues to slow. For three weeks, the country has remained at about 5,000 cases a day.

With this panorama of practical stagnation, the national cumulative incidence (AI) fell only a few tenths, from 118.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days to 118.29. Of course, this index is already practically half of the 235 cases per 100,000 that were reached on Monday, April 26, when Spain peaked in its fourth wave. Since then, and uninterruptedly for 28 days, the AI ​​has decreased.