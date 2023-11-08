Covid, approval from the Senate to the commission of inquiry. Duel in the Chamber

Green light from the Senate Chamber to the bill for the establishment of a Parliamentary commission of inquiry into the management of the health emergency caused by the epidemic spread of Covid and on the measures adopted to prevent and address the epidemiological emergency from SARS-CoV-2. There were 94 votes in favour, 64 against, with no abstentions. The measure, already approved by the Chamber, will return to Montecitorio because there were changes in the Social Affairs Committee, while the amendments were all rejected in the Chamber. The Five Star Movement, the Democratic Party, the Green-Left Alliance and the group for Autonomy and Action voted against the measure. On the other hand, the Brothers of Italy, the League, Forza Italia and Noi moderates are in favour.

During the afternoon, the duel between the majority and the opposition took place, after the government’s intervention. At the end of a long general discussion, the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, took the floor, assuring that he would make a speech to bring “a contribution of serenity to the debate”. And instead it exploded the clash with the oppositions against the billjudged “a political act” to put the anti-pandemic measures adopted by the Conte bis government “on trial”.

Covid, approval from the Senate to the commission of inquiry. The reactions

“Covid was an epochal event. Schools closed, constitutional freedoms violated, health drama, economic crisis, Russian soldiers in Italy. Only those who are afraid of the truth can say no to a parliamentary investigation to understand what worked and what didn’t” . Matteo Renzi wrote it on Facebook. “We need the truth to prepare for the future, not to hold back the past”, added leader Iv.

“Azione has always supported the measures taken to contain the pandemic but has always been staunchly in opposition to the Conte II government. Today an instrumental settling of scores took place in the Senate: this is why we voted against the establishment of a committee investigation into Covid, wanted only for political revenge. In the face of doctors, nurses and all those who we called angels in that period.” Action senator Marco Lombardo clarifies this, dissenting from the group in the Senate.

“Almost 192 thousand deaths in Italy. In Europe more than 2 million. And that February 23, 2020 is a date set in stone because it is the date of the first decree that intervenes heavily in the organization of the healthcare system: because on that day we experienced first-hand the inadequacy of Italy and the world in the face of what was happening. First they gave us some spreaders. Then the other countries asked us for our measures. And today the truth is that those who want the commission of inquiry into Covid are the same ones who then thought that Novax and conspiracy theorists were on the right side of history”. Thus the president of the Democratic Party senators, Francesco Boccia, in the declaration of vote on the establishment of the commission of inquiry into Covid.

“And now – he added – they want to use the commission as a club for purely political reasons. Since 23 February 2020 we have passed 14 emergency decrees. I remember that the right always voted against. It voted against the refreshments. Refreshments and social safety nets that have reached everyone. The regions? They asked us to find respirators and masks that weren’t there and that they didn’t have. Because the wild privatization of healthcare had dismantled local prevention and there were no individual protection tools Also in rich Lombardy, indicated as a model”.

“No one tries to use the Commission of Inquiry into Covid in an instrumental way against what was the turning point that allowed us to get out of the tunnel and survive. Forza Italia does not and will never question the science and the decision to make the vaccines that have saved our lives mandatory, preventing many more victims and infections and averting worse consequences.” The president of the senators of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli, said this in the Chamber, speaking in the explanation of vote on the bill establishing the Commission of inquiry into Covid.

“We want to clarify – he added – how the vaccination campaign was managed, with particular attention to the most fragile subjects. The arrival of General Figliuolo demonstrated how much improvisation and incompetence there had been before. Ultimately, this Commission will seek answers, tearing apart the veil of silence, it will try to understand how the enormous powers guaranteed by the state of emergency were managed. But above all we must understand what didn’t work.” “We owe it – he concluded – to our victims, to those coffins in Bergamo taken away by military trucks, to the many who lost their loved ones without even being able to give them a final farewell. We owe it to the doctors and healthcare personnel who sacrificed their lives to save ours. We owe it to all of us, because we have all, in one way or another, suffered the blows of Covid. We owe it to Italy and the right to truth.”

