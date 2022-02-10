Covid home care, the circular containing indications for the home management of patients with SarS-CoV-2 infection updated by the Ministry of Health, “in light of the supervening availability of new antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies“, and” the formal favorable opinion of the Superior Health Council was acquired “.

“Currently – the document reads – therapies, both with monoclonal antibodies and with antivirals, are indicated for subjects with mild-moderate Covid-19 of recent onset, not hospitalized and not on oxygen therapy, who present risk factors for development of severe forms of disease. In accordance with the specific authorization decisions of the AIFA, the selection of the patient to be treated with monoclonal antibodies or antivirals is entrusted to doctors who treat patients with recent onset Covid-19 and with mild-moderate symptoms . Prescribability must take place in compliance with the criteria established by the CTS “.