“Our knowledge of the coronavirus and the disease has certainly improved compared to last year. We know that in the summer months the epidemiological situation tends to improve considerably and there is less circulation of the virus. But I don’t see all this haste in removing the obligation. of outdoor masks, I think of what could happen with the reopening of the discos. I would say that we can wait until July 15th to remove them, but only outdoors “. He points this out to Adnkronos Salute Alessandro Vergallo, national president of the Aaroi-Emac Italian hospital anesthetists association, commenting on the stop to outdoor masks that begins today in France and which instead is dividing politics in Italy.

“Rather than prolonging the state of emergency, I would say to maintain prudence and vigilance”, continues Vergallo, commenting on the controversy over the possible extension of another 6 months for the state of emergency, which expires at the end of July. “We need – he adds – to maintain the structures that we have set up in recent months to be ready for a possible resurgence in the autumn. Maybe we can think of a state of potential alert”.





As for Covid intensive care, “they are gradually emptying” but “we are also witnessing a greater frequency of hospitalizations, more serious, of unvaccinated people”, underlines Vergallo. The latest data recorded by the monitoring see the intensive care is the threshold of 5% with about 500 seriously ill. “We are more or less in the same situation as in June 2020,” he notes.

“There is therefore a lightening of the load for resuscitation – continues the president of the Aaroi – The number of intensive care places where they were implemented is also reducing, some Covid hospitals created in the fairs are moving towards closure. we arrive at disposal because we must always be ready for any kind of upsurge “.